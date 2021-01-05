Kingston man charged in catalytic converter thefts

After an extensive investigation that started in January 2020, Kingston police have arrested and charged a man for an ongoing spree of stealing catalytic converters in the area.

Michael Hluschuk, 36, of Kingston was charged with five counts of theft under $5000, five counts of mischief under $5000 along with drug possession charges.

Kingston Police said its Property Crime Unit became aware of a spree of converter thefts in the city and the surrounding area at the start of 2020. An investigation immediately got underway but ceased last June after the thefts stopped. However, the thefts resumed again in October and another investigation was started by Kingston Police.

Anyone who knows more information about the thefts is asked to contact Det. Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be left with Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips