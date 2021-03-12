Kingston man charged in Trenton drug bust 

A Kingston man faces drug charges after a drug bust by Quinte West OPP in Trenton on Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Kerr Crescent around 6 a.m. Thursday and said three people were found inside along with fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Weiss, 35, of Kingston, Jessie Draker, 39, and Jillian Fisher, 26, both of Quinte West are charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville next month.