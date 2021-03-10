Kingston man charged with manslaughter in rooming house deaths

A Kingston man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a bizarre incident at a downtown rooming house in December that led to the deaths of two people.

John Blais Mackenzie, 59 and Krista Quesnelle, 39, both suffered stab wounds in what police said was two separate altercations inside a Pine Street home on Dec. 12. Mackenzie died at the scene while Quesnelle later died from her injuries in Kingston General Hospital.

On Tuesday, Kingston Police announced Paul Luyten, 47, had been charged with a number of offences including manslaughter, possession of a dangerous weapon and six counts of breach of probation. Luyten, however, only faces charges in Mackenzie's death, as police allege Mackenzie had actually stabbed Quesnelle in one confrontation, before Luyten intervened and stabbed Mackenzie.

Mackenzie and Quesnelle were a couple, according to police.

Luyten was arrested on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

