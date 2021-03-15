Kingston man killed in four vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Kingston

A 20-year-old Kingston man has died in a four vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Kingston.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved a tractor-trailer, an SUV, a pick-up truck and a passenger car.

Police say one person died from their injuries. Another person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the OPP identified the victim as Brady Perkins, 20, of Kingston.

Highway 401 reopened just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The OPP says the cause of the collision remains under investigation.