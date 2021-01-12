Kingston offers emergency child care during lockdown

As the situation becomes dire for many essential workers, the city of Kingston will be introducing emergency child care to this section of the work forces kids.

No cost will billed to the families, instead, it will be funded by the Ontario government.

The Boys and Girls club of Kingston and Area as well as well as the YMCA of Eastern Ontario will offer the care up to Jan. 22.

So far, 158 spaces are available, though more will be added if needed.

