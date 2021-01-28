Kingston Police charge Hamilton man after taser, pepper spray seized 

A man from Hamilton face charges after Kingston Police were called to an apartment building downtown on a separate call.

Kingston Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. Tuesday and met a man in the building's corridor, whom they said had nothing to do with the original call, but was carrying a cannister of pepper spray.

Police said the man gave a fake name when asked by police and was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon, while a further search also turned up a conducted energy weapon, better known as a taser.

The man eventually gave his real name, according to police, and said he was wanted on a warrant in the Niagara Falls region.

The 42-year-old is charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon. one count each of obstructing a peace officer and breach of probation, along with other weapons charges.