Kingston Police continue to search for missing man

Kingston Police are once again appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man reported missing in Kingston in late December.

Robert Cummings, 51, was last seen on Dec. 28 in the Montreal Street and Rideau Street area and police first put out a notice looking for information on his whereabouts on Jan. 8 before a second bulletin was put out on Sunday.

Police said Cummings has been known to frequent Martha's Table and the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street.

He is described as a white man, roughly 5'11" tall and 141 lbs with a medium build and fair complexion. He has distinctive cauliflower ears, blue eyes, short brown receding hair and he may be unshaven with a partial beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 613-549-4660 ext. 6286 or by email at bhughes@kingstonpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing ext. 0.