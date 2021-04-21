Kingston Police investigating suspicious death on Van Order Drive

Kingston Police are investigating a suspicious death on Van Order Drive.

The Kingston Whig Standard reported a woman in her 30's died suddenly at the building at 123 Van Order Drive on Monday afternoon.

Few details have been released, including the identity of the woman, but police have said the death is believed to be under suspicious circumstances and the major crimes unit and the coroner are both investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to get in touch with Kingston Police.