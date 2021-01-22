Kingston Police launch 'Chase The Ace' fundraiser for Special Olympics athletes

Kingston Police have launched the second 'Catch The Ace' raffle in support of Special Olympics athletes in the community.

The lottery launched on Wednesday and will see tickets sold for both a weekly draw and a larger progressive jackpot that will grow until one lucky winner picks the ace of spades.

"We are thrilled to be running our second digital Catch the Ace raffle after a successful response to the first," Cody Jansma, Director of Business Development at Special Olympics Ontario said in a news release.

"We are excited to see the momentum expand further across the province and to provide an opportunity to raise much needed funds for over 26,000 Special Olympics athletes across Ontario."

Tickets start at $10 for five and a sales deadline of 7 p.m. is in place each Wednesday for the week's draw. Tickets are only valid for each weekly draw and are removed before the next week.

To purchase tickets, residents can head to the event's website.

