Kingston Police locate driver in fatal hit and run, investigation ongoing

Kingston Police have located a driver involved in a fatal hit and run last Thursday that killed a 67-year-old woman in the west-end.

Police had put out an appeal for information to find the driver and vehicle involved in the crash that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Days Road near Hyde Street. A woman had was struck and killed by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

Police said the driver was located on Friday night and their investigation is continuing but no charges have so far been laid.

In a statement, the police forced thanked the community for "the overwhelming number of tips and information that was provided following the incident."