Kingston Police look for information on missing woman

Kingston Police are looking for any information to help find a missing 23-year-old woman.

Megan Lewis was last seen on Feb. 10 and is known to frequent the downtown core, according to police, but her current whereabouts are unknown and her family is concerned for her well-being.

She is described as a white woman, about 5'6" tall and 141 pounds with a medium build and fair complexion. She has long red hair, blue eyes and a large tattoo covering the majority of her left forearm and hand.

Anyone with information about Lewis is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6297 or by email at jwhitney@kingstonpolice.ca.

