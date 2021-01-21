Kingston Police look for suspects in break-ins at two west-end businesses

Kingston police have released photos of two suspects who they said broke into two west-end businesses in the past two months.

The first happened around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 10, when police said a man broke a window to a business and stole a laptop from inside before immediately fleeing the area.

The suspect was captured on security video and police said he appears to be a white man with short brown hair and an unshaven face. He was wearing a light-coloured ball cap with no visible logo.

A second robbery was reported around 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 30 after police said a man smashed out a window and broke display cases before fleeing with a number of times.

The suspect was also caught on video and police said it's believed he's a white man between 30 and 45-years-old. They say he is roughly 5'10" tall with a slim build and a partial beard and goatee. He was wearing a green-brimmed toque, a red large pattered plaid jacket, light blue jeans and beige work boots. Police said he was also carrying a red and black bag and was wearing work gloves.