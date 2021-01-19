Kingston Police look for theft suspects 

Kingston Police have released photos of two suspects in connection to recent break-ins at a downtown apartment building.

Police said the man and woman were caught on camera last Wednesday breaking into locked tenant storage lockers in the basement of the unnamed apartment building downtown.

Futher investigation revealed the pair had also broke into the lockers at the same building on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, according to police.

The male suspect is described as a black man with a beard or goatee, who was wearing a black hoodie and red jacket with black accents and inner lining.The second suspect is described as a white woman with a fair complexion and straight brown hair who wearing a black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Stenman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6400 or by email at kstenman@kingstonpolice.ca.