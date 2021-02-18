Kingston Police looking for man last seen in 2019

Kingston Police are looking for the public's help locating a man they say hasn't been since in about a year-and-a-half.

Police said 34-year-old Jonathan Fowler was last seen in 2019 and his family have become concerned for his welfare.

He's described as a white man, roughly 6' 2" tall and 180 pounds with a slim build and a fair complexion. Police have also released a photo of Fowler to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Constable Jason Alblas at 613-549-4660 ext 6267 or by email at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca.