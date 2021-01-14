Kingston Police search for missing teens

Kington police are searching for two teens they say were last seen together last Saturday.

14-year-old Nickalie Hamilton and 13-year-old Mya Hartwick were last spotted near a hotel in Kington’s north end on Jan. 9.

The families of both teens have not heard from either one of them and are unaware of where they might be.

Anyone with information regarding the two teens whereabouts is ask to contact Detective Lisa Damczyk by email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips