Kingston Police seek break-in suspects

Kingston Police are searching for a man and woman in connection with a theft from an apartment building earlier this month.

It happened on March 9, just after 10 p.m., when police said a man and woman broke into the main entrance of an apartment building in the Calvin Park-area, also accessing the building's laundry room and main office. They stole several tools in the process, according to police, and stayed inside the building until about 2:10 a.m.

The first suspect is described as a white man with short brown hair who was wearing a grey or beige baseball cap with an "LA" logo on it. He was also wearing a black jacket, grey pants and white running shoes. The second suspect is described as a woman with long brown hair who was wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, ripped blue jeans and brown boots.

Police have released photos of the suspects in the hopes of identifying them.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Kingston Police at at 613-549-4660 ext. 6297 or by email at jwhitney@kingstonpolice.ca.