Kingston police seek missing woman 

Kingston Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has not contacted family in over a month.

Police said 35-year-old Stephanie McNichols last spoke with family members in early December and her whereabouts are unknown. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing as she suffers from various health conditions.

McNichols has no current fixed address but previously resided in the Montreal Street and Rideau Street area and has ties to that neighbourhood.

Police released a photo of McNichols, who is described as 5-feet-tall and 126 pounds with shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCormick at 613-549-4660 ext. 6263 or via email at rmccormick@kingstonpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be left by contacting 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.