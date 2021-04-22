Kingston Police seek two people reported missing this week

Kingston Police are looking for information in connection to two people reported missing separately in the area this week.

Mya Hartwick, 14, was last seen by family on Sunday and last seen in Kingston near Division Street on Tuesday.

Hartwick is described as 5'1" tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown/back hair. She was last seen wearing beige and green camouflage tights, red high-top running shoes and a black hoodie.

Kingston Police are also looking for information on the whereabouts of Jay Slade, 36, who reported missing on Saturday.

Slade is described as being 5'10" tall and 160 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may be traveling in a black Jeep.

Anyone with information in connection to either Hartwick or Slade is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.