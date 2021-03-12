Kingston Police seeking two suspects in sea container thefts

Kingston Police are looking for two men who broke into a number of sea containers in north-end last month.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 when two suspects in a light-coloured minivan entered private property and broke into locked sea contains and stole a number of items inside.

Photos from surveillance video has been released as police look to identify the two suspects, with the first described as a white man with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood and distinctive brown construction style boots with a black toe guard.

The second suspect is described as white man with a medium to heavy build who has short dark brown hair and was wearing a dark jacket and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or by email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.