Kingston Police warning dog owners about suspicious food

Kingston Police are warning dog owners to be cautious after reports of strange hot dogs left on properties in Sunnyside.

Police said they were alerted that a person was leaving the meat on properties on Sunday and with two recent reports of dog poisonings in the Rockport and Brockville areas, police are asking residents to be extra cautious.

"In Rockport a dog ingested an unknown substance and subsequently died," police said in a news release.

"In the Brockville area, while out for a walk in a high traffic area, a dog nearly ingested a meatball that was later found to contain unknown pills. More of these tainted meatballs, similarly containing pills, were also located in the area."

Police said no reports have been made to Kingston Police but they're asking the public to use an abundance of caution while out walking their dogs should they come across "suspect food or meats that have been discarded."

