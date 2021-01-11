Kingston records first COVID-19 death 

An 80 year old man has died from COVID-19 at Kingston General Hospital, marking the first death from the virus in the City.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health say the man passed away on Saturday.

Two people currently remain in hospital with the virus as of Monday morning, including one in the intensive care unit.

Kingston has reported 18 new cases of the virus since Friday and there are 52 recorded active cases in the area.

Officials say the number of COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise due to the holiday season, where people were gathering despite warnings from provincial health officials.

Health officials are advising people who are suffering from COVID related symptoms to get tested immediately.

A testing centre remains open to the public at the Beechgrove Complex in Kingston as well as the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital at the Westdale Campus in Napanee.

