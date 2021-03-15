Kingston region residents over 80 can begin booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COVID-19 vaccination appointments for residents 80 and older in the Kingston area will begin on Monday, March 22.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health provided more details about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Sunday after the Ontario government announced the online vaccine appointment tool will launch this week.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Ontarians born in 1941 or earlier can book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Ontario government's website.

"The online booking tool is simple, fast, and easy to use," said the health unit in a statement.

"The tool will guide you through a few questions, gather consent, and choice of clinic, booking date, and time. The provincial online booking tool and customer service desk will provide the capacity needed to accept bookings from a large volume of individuals at one time."

The health unit says vaccine clinic appointments in the Kingston area will be available initially between March 22 and April 18.

More appointments will become available based on the supply of vaccine.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online, eligible residents will need:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

Residents in the Kingston region are asked not to contact the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health main line to inquire about booking appointments or to check eligibility requirements.

The health unit announced last month that the Invista Centre in Kingston and the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee will serve as mass immunization clinics. Hospital-based clinics and mobile clinics will also be used during phase 1 and 2.

