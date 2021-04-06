Kingston reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston-area on Easter Monday while ten people also recovered from the virus.

That pushes active cases in the region up to 73, three higher than the previous day, but none of the patients are being treated in hospital.

Four more variants of the virus were also reported on Monday, making 107 confirmed cases that involve variants in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

With the variants of the virus considered to be more easily transmissible and causing a more severe illness, health officials continue to push residents to follow public health advice and to stay at home as much as possible throughout the course of the current province-wide shutdown.

Reporting 13 new cases on April 5, 2021:

Female, 10-19, close contact (cc)

Female, 20s, cc

3 females, 20s, under invest

Female, 50s, cc

2 males, 10-19, cc

4 males, 20s, under invest

Male, 50s, under invest

Ontario reported 5,979 new cases Monday, which included 2,938 and 3,041 from Easter Sunday, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across the province. There are almost 500 people in intensive care units across the province being treated for the virus, while 1,200 people are hospitalized.

Another 22 virus-related deaths were reported Monday, bringing the death toll to 7,450 in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.