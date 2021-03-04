Kingston residents asked for patience during COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health is asking for patience as its COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues.

The Health Unit said on Wednesday that the first priority group is still getting vaccinations and that public appointments should be available on March 15 to members of the public 80 years of age and older along with Indigenous Adults 55 and over.

"As KFL&A Public Health continues efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccine available...we ask that everyone in our community continues to be patient to help ensure local COVID-19 vaccine clinics operate as efficiently and effectively as possible," the health unit said in a statement, adding it understands that residents are "ready and eager" to get a vaccine.

"Our phone lines at KFL&A Public Health and at local COVID-19 vaccine clinics are experiencing extremely high volumes of calls. Please do not call KFL&A Public Health or any of our area COVID-19 vaccine clinics for appointment or eligibility information."

The Health Unit also asks that residents not go to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic without an appointment, as it said they will be informed through a media campaign when its time to get their shot.

"Over time, vaccine supply will increase so that all KFL&A residents who wish to be vaccinated will have access to a vaccine."

