Kingston residents urged to get COVID-19 vaccine, top Doctor gets shot

Kingston's Chief Medical Officer is urging all residents to get vaccinated with whichever vaccine is available to them.

Dr. Kieran Moore rolled up his sleeve to get a shot of the Astrazeneca vaccine at Amhertview Drugs on Tuesday as he said he wanted to show the public there's nothing to fear.

"I wanted to show the community that I have complete confidence with any of the vaccines," he told reporters on Tuesday, noting some of the side effects reported from the Astrazeneca shot appear to be a rarity.

"I do believe they’re all safe and effective."

Moore encouraged anyone who is eligible for the vaccine to get it, as the risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19 is greatly reduced.

He said he knows it's going to take some time to get all residents vaccinated and asked for patience as the rollout continues, while also reminding people that just because they've got a shot, doesn't mean they're necessarily in the clear.

After you have received your vaccination, continue to practice public health measures-wear a face covering, stay two metres apart from anyone outside your household, and wash your hands," Moore said in a statement.

Over 43,000 doses of vaccines have been given out so far in KFL&A, which includes Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca formulas.

KFL&A Public Health is asking residents between 60 and 64 to book an appointment at a local pharmacy to get their shot, with a full list of pharmacies available on the Health Unit's website.

For those not yet eligible, health officials ask residents to consider helping family and friends who are eligible and who may not have online access or be comfortable booking online appointments.

Residents should not contact KFL&A Public Health's main line to ask about booking appointments, vaccine information or to check eligibility requirements.

Kingston reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a reprieve from a number of days of high case numbers, as there are 94 active cases in the area as of Wednesday morning. No patients are being treated in hospital.