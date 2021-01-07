Kingston's Chief Doctor lays out local COVID-19 vaccination strategy 

Kingston's Top Doctor has outlined the area's strategy for vaccination against COVID-19, which he said could see the general public getting shots this coming spring.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for Kingston, Frontenac Lennox and Addington said on Wednesday vaccines in the region will be doled out in three phases. Those most at risk from the virus and health care workers will be the first to receive the shots.

"We all know that long-term care homes and retirement homes are at higher risk, so anyone working at or living in a long-term care or retirement homes will be offered the vaccine," he said, adding the shots would secondly be offered to health-care workers during the first phase, as well as first nation's Inuit and Metis adults, those with chronic disease and those receive home-care services.

The general public would then start to be vaccinated in stage two, beginning with older adults and essential workers, which he said could start in April and run through July.

"We know those with older ages are at higher risk, so it will most likely start with over 80, then 75, then 70, then 60," he said.

The final phase of the rollout is expected to begin in August for those who are aged 16 to 60.

He said if more vaccines become available the phases may be "accelerated to make it more available to the general public, but at present these are the only two that are licensed," referring to the Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna vaccines approved by Health Canada.