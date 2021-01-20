Kingston's Kiwanis Music Festival moves online for first time

The 49th annual Kingston Kiwanis Music Festival is going virtual for the first time ever this year.

The move is being made in response to COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Registration for the festival is now open and students from Kindergarten to University or College can register and upload a pre-recorded video of their performance to YouTube.

Registration will stay open until Feb. 7.

The recording of the virtual concert will take place at the Isabel Center for Performing Arts on March 2 and the concert will be broadcast later in March.