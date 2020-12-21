Kingston's Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in 'dire straights' with one week left

The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign in Kingston is issuing a plea for donations one week before Christmas.

With less than a week left in the annual kettle campaign, the Salvation Army says it has only raised 10 per cent of its goal, and the shortfall is threatening the future of their programs.

The kettle campaign is famous for its bright red kettles, and volunteers that stand outside of stores during the holiday season. This year, Kingston’s campaign decided to go with 'tip-tap' machines to stay safe under COVID-19.

At the beginning of December, Major Chad Ingram announced a goal of $320,000, but he says so far, the campaign has raised only a fraction of that with a week to go.

"We are actually the furthest behind we’ve ever been at this point with the Christmas Kettle campaign ever," says Ingram. "We’re kind of in a dire straight here; we’re in desperate need of donations."

Ingram says that means that important services could be on the chopping block for 2021; those include food bank support, hot meals, and emergency housing services, even as demand for those services has increased by 60 per cent this year.

"We help tens of thousands of people in the Greater Kingston area every year, and that number is just going up more," Ingram explains. "It’s not going to go down any time soon now, and so there’s going to be a loss of services...Being able to meet less needs than we did last year, well that’s heartbreaking."

Ingram says less store shoppers, and the new tip-tap machines have been a big contributor to this year's loss.

"The biggest issue with the tip tap machines has been its visibility," he explains. "People don’t recognize them like they do the traditional kettles that we’ve been doing for 100 years."

Bigger donations can also be made online, or in-person by cash, cheque or credit card from Monday-Friday, 9am-4:00pm at one of the following locations:

Kingston Citadel at 816 Centennial Dr.;

Community Family Services at 342 Patrick St.;

The Salvation Army Thrift Stores, on 277 Bath Rd or 472 Division St.

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign is ongoing until Dec. 25.