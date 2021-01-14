Kingston's top Doctor asks for patience during new stay at home order

The Kingston-area and the rest of Ontario entered a state of emergency early Thursday morning with a mandatory stay at home order in effect as of 12:01 a.m.

The order will stay in effect until Feb. 11.

Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington Public Health has thanked residents for their diligence and sacrifices that have kept the COVID-19 cases in the region low.

However, the health unit is stressing that the entire province as well as the Kingston area needs to stay vigilant and keep social distancing up until the bulk of the population is vaccinated.

“The continued vigilance of residents is essential to help keep our community safe and lift public health restrictions as soon as possible,” Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health for the region said in a written message to residents in response to the new measures from the province.

“I know you have had enough of the pandemic and we are all hopeful that 2021 will restore some sense of normalcy to our day to day lives.”

Moore said he knows the move to virtual school has been difficult for some parents and assured them it was only a temporary measure so that schools could re-open safely and for the remainder of the year.

The City has put new measures in effect in response to the new stay-at-home order that include closing the City Hall payment centre and all City buildings as of Thursday morning. Payments and other services can still be accessed online and residents are asked to contact the specific department they need for assistance on any matters.

All outdoor recreation amenities including public trails and playgrounds remain open but physical distancing must be maintained. The Springer Market Square rink also remains open with capacity limits in place.

“Staff will continue to work with KFL&A Public Health to monitor and implement best practices for heavily utilized services such as the Springer Market Square rink,” the City said in a news release.

The City also reminded residents that its By-law officers have the authority to issues tickets under the province’s orders.

Residents are also being encouraged to support local restaurants by ordering meals for take-out or delivery and to consider curbside pick-up or delivery from other local businesses.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips