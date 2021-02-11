Kingston's Top Doctor urges public kindness to visitors

Despite Kingston Health Officials asking residents from locked down regions to stay away for now, the City's top Doctor is urging kindness to those visiting.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington said that the area is home to a wide mix of industries, from the area's military base and prisons, to post-secondary schools and construction projects.

Moore said that means the area has many temporary residents, visitors, and essential workers who may not have identification with a local address.

"KFL&A Public Health is asking everyone to be understanding and welcoming," Moore said in a statement that came the same day the region saw its lockdown ended and many businesses re-open.

"Temporary residents, visitors, and essential workers need to continue to access services in our community. Please show kindness."

Moore asked all residents to continue to follow public health advice and avoid travel to try and curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community safe.