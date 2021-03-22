Kingston's top doctor warns COVID-19 'starting to take off' within the region

Kingston's top doctor is urging all residents to limit their social contacts to fewer than five people immediately as COVID-19 transmission continues to rise in the community.

"It's starting to take off within KFL&A," said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) in a YouTube video on Sunday.

There are 73 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region as of 8 a.m. Monday.

"Seventy per cent of the tests are coming back for variants of concern, most likely that's the B.1.1.7 variant. So I'm very concerned if that's going to become the dominant strain in our community because it can spread more rapidly and it may have an increase risk of morbidity or mortality associated with it," said Dr. Moore.

"So, now is the time where we really have to adhere to small social gatherings, five or less. Five or less indoors or outdoors if we're going to try to limit the spread of the virus in our community."

As of Sunday, Public Health Ontario had reported 37 variants of concern under investigation in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

Sixty-five cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Queen's University since March 8, including 45 since March 15. The majority of the cases involve off-campus members of the Queen's community.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health will move into the Yellow-Protect zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework on Monday.

Dr. Moore has extended an order to curb potential parties and gatherings in Kingston until the end of April, when school ends at Queen's University and St. Lawrence College.

Under the order, social gatherings in Kingston are limited to a maximum of five people indoors or outdoors. All restaurants and bars that serve alcohol must only allow a maximum of five people to sit together, and collect contact information from every person seated. No dancing or karaoke is allowed.

"I'm asking, sincerely, please, please, please decrease the number of social contacts you have, decrease the risk for you and your family to acquire this virus at this time."

The new rules Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health when the region moves into the Yellow-Protect zone on Monday includes last call at bars and restaurants at 11 p.m., with closing time at 12 a.m. Establishments must remain closed between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.