Kingston seeks more provincial COVID-19 relief, aid for small business

The City of Kingston is looking for more COVID-19 relief funding and other supports for small businesses in the upcoming provincial budget.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson released a list of budget priorities on Wednesday and among the supports needed for local businesses, Paterson said reducing red-tape, expanding rent relief and continued funding for more public health measures should be included.

Paterson said the City would also like to see more support for social services and child care in the area, along with more direct funding for Kingston's Integrated Care Hub.

"COVID-19 has impacted many aspects of our city and amplified existing challenges of homelessness, mental health, addiction, and access to affordable housing," Paterson said in a news release.

"It has also strained our local post-secondary institutions, threatened the livelihood of our downtown and cultural sector, and put into question the survival of many local businesses. We appreciate Ontario’s investments to date and look forward to working together to support provincial and local recovery."

The City would like the province accelerate its mental health and addictions strategy as well, according to Paterson, and to implement recommendations on long-term care, including funding for the new four-hour minimum care standard announced by the province last year.

"We echo these commonsense recommendations from the City of Kingston, in particular their call for additional spending and preparations so we can avoid a prolonged economic downturn," CEO of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce Karen Cross said in a statement.

"As we continue supporting each other today, we must begin looking over the horizon to ensure businesses are prepared for the province’s reopening and recovery. The health of our local economy is dependent on the steps we take today to ensure its well-being."

The provincial budget is expected to be delivered by the Ford Government before the end of March.