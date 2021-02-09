Kingston set to ease COVID-19 restrictions as of Wednesday 

Kingston is getting the green light from the province to re-open its economy from lockdown starting on Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday the province is going back to its colour-coded system for re-opening, with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health one of three regions to enter the 'green' status as of Wednesday.

The other two health regions are Renfrew County and District Health Unit and Prince Edward-Hastings Public Health.

"This decision is supported by the local medical officers of health," Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters on Monday.

The move will allow the re-opening of many businesses and services, including indoor dining, bars, and malls. Ski hills will also be allowed to reopen with physical distancing and masks required. Social gatherings remain limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Elliott said the announcement of the province's new framework is not the government declaring victory over the second wave of the virus.

"It's an acknowledgement that we are making steady progress," she said. "As always, it remains critical to continue following public health advice and measures to protect our communities, our most vulnerable populations and stop the spread of COVID-19."

While a stay-at-home order will end for the Kingston-area and the other two regions on Wednesday, it has been extended in the rest of the province and other areas will transition back to the colour-coded system over the next three weeks.

"We're maintaining shutdown measures in the majority of the public health regions in Ontario for a short time," Premier Doug Ford said Monday. "But we will look to gradually and safely transition all regions to a revised and stronger COVID-19 response framework."

The neighbouring Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit was not included in this week's re-opening and will need to wait at least another week, despite having just 12 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning. Kingston currently has 15 active cases of the virus.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker expressed frustration with the decision and said small businesses have been hit particularly hard during the latest lockdown.

"My heart goes out to those small businesses who are having their life savings ripped away from them," he said.

Baker urged residents to continue to follow public health advice to avoid further spread of COVID-19 and to not travel to re-opened areas like Kingston.