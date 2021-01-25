Kingston students among 100,000 resuming in-class learning

Elementary students in the Kingston area return to in-class learning on Monday for the first time in over a month.

Schools in seven public health units, including Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, have been given the green light to re-open, while all others will remain closed until further notice.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Sunday that the province has implemented more safety measures in areas where schools are re-opening, including requiring students in Grades 1 through 3 to wear masks indoors and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible.

"These new safeguards have been information by medical leaders and the best available evidence in Canada," Lecce said in a statement.

"I thank all parents, students, child care and education workers for their collaboration and hard work and continue to encourage Ontarians to follow health and safety guidance so that we can reduce transmission and get all Ontario schools open and our kids back to class."

The province has said that schools in the five biggest hot spots, Windsor-Essex, Peel, York, Toronto and Hamilton, won't return to school until at least Feb. 10.