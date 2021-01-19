Kingston to add hospital beds to deal with provincial COVID surge 

The province is spending $125 million to add 500 new hospital beds in Ontario hospitals to help relieve capacity issues.

Kingston was included in Monday's announcement but it's not clear how many beds will be added in the City's hospitals. Beds are also being added in Toronto, Windsor, Durham, Ottawa and other hotspots.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said some Toronto hospitals have already transferred patients to Kingston and Niagara Region to help ease crowding.

The province has asked for hospitals, including Kingston General Hospital, to clear 30 per cent of ICU capacity for transfer patients.