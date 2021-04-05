Kinsmen Pool, Pembroke and Area Community Centre to remain closed during lockdown

The City of Pembroke has closed the Kinsmen Pool and the Pembroke and Area Community Centre during the current 28-day provincial lock down.

The City said the changes will be in effect until at least the end of the provincial order, which began on Saturday and will run for 28 days.

The Pembroke Memorial Centre will also be closed to walkers until further notice.

All City offices remain open but staff highly recommend residents make an appointment wherever possible. Residents are also reminded masks are mandatory at all city facilities and COVID-19 protocols remain in place.

Pembroke City Council will be held virtually on the first and third Tuesday of each month, meetings that will be live streamed on the City's YouTube Channel.

