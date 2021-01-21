Kinsmen Pool project to move ahead: Council 

Pembroke City Council has asked staff to continue with work on a potential replacement for the Kinsmen Pool.

The City said in a news release that "direction has been given to staff to proceed with the procurement of project management services for a proposed design-build aquatic facility."

The new facility is estimated to cost somewhere between $6 million and $11 million, but after being rejected for provincial and federal funding earlier this year, Council voted to move ahead with the project on its own in a scaled-back manor. The original facility was pegged at $25 million.

The City set aside $158,000 from its 2020 Capital Budget to go towards the project.