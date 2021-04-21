Lanark OPP investigate Carleton Place armed robbery

Lanark County OPP are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Carleton Place on Tuesday morning.

Police said a business on Townline Road was robbed of cash and cigarettes around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with the suspect showing a firearm to the store employee and fleeing the scene on foot.

No one was hurt in the incident but police said they're looking for a man between 20 and 25 years old who is roughly 5'10" tall. The suspect was wearing a black or dark grey hoodie, grey sweat pants, a black bandana and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Lanark County OPP or Crime Stoppers.