Laurentian Valley Skating Trail to open with restrictions 

The Laurentian Valley Skating Trail is tentatively set to open this Sunday.

The Jan. 24 opening is dependent on weather conditions, but this is a winter activity that many in the Ottawa Valley have been waiting to open with the limited options available for entertainment during this second lockdown imposed by the province.

But when it does open, the experience will be different from what many who have skated here in the past are used to.

The trail will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Monday to Friday, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed to skate at a time and skaters must register for a one-hour time slot in advance.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the maximum capacity of the one and a half-kilometre skating trail will be 100 people on a first come first serve basis.

Some skaters say they're going to be cautious when the trail first opens.

"I think we're going to try and remain flexible and get out there as much as we can, and if its too busy or we have to wait, we'll be patient and get out when we can," Steve Ritchie of Petawawa told CTV News.

Laurentian Valley Township says volunteers will be on site monitoring the number of visitors. Masks are not mandatory, but the township says they are highly recommended.

Daily updates on the trail's status will be posted to the Township's Facebook page.