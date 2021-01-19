Laurentian Valley Township traffic stop leads to several charges

A man faces a slew of charges after OPP pulled over a vehicle in Laurentian Valley Township.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP pulled the car over around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and said officers discovered the driver was banned from driving along with other issues with the vehicle.

Donald Daniel Groves, 34, is charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited, driving with no insurance, failing to display two license plates and using a plate not authorized for the vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court next month. Police said the vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days as a result of the charges.