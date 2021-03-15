Leeds, Grenville and Lanark enters 'yellow protect'

Bars and restaurants in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark face new restrictions as of Monday.

The Ontario government announced the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit moved into the "yellow-protect" zone on Monday morning following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The move into the "yellow-protect" zone in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark comes just days after the medical officer of health imposed new restrictions on Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith. Sports facilities in the three areas had to close, and restaurants could only allow patrons from the same household to sit together. The move came after 20 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Pakenham, Almonte and Carleton Place last week.

Under the "yellow-protect" level, new restrictions will be imposed on bars and restaurants in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Last call for alcohol will be at 11 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together at one table.

There will also be new restrictions on sports and recreational fitness facilities in Renfrew County. A maximum of 50 people are allowed indoors, however each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room. A maximum of 100 people are allowed for outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people.

A maximum of 50 spectators are allowed indoors and 100 outdoors.

Personal care settings must now collect contact information from all patrons. Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas remain closed.

The limits for public events and private gatherings remain at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

"The move from green-prevent to the yellow-protect level in our region highlights how quickly COVID-19 can spread when public health measures are not in place," said medical officer of health, Dr. Paula Stewart.

"Our staff are working diligently to follow-up with all people with COVID-19 and their high risk contacts to isolate them and prevent transmission in our community. We are relying on the residents, businesses, services and workplaces in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark to follow precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 in their settings. It is in our hands to protect our communities, and prevent further restrictions at levels beyond yellow."

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit covers Almonte, Brockville, Carleton Place, Beckwith, Gananoque, Kemptville, Perth and Smiths Falls.

-From CTV's Josh Pringle