Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reports fourth COVID-19 death in two weeks

The fourth death from COVID-19 in the past two weeks was reported Tuesday in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The man has not been identified but was in hospital being treated for the virus before he passed away, marking the fourth death from the virus in April and the fifth so far in 2021. 58 people have now died from the virus in the Tri-County area since the start of the pandemic.

While the number of deaths have risen the past two weeks, cases have been steadily decreasing. Seven new cases were reported on Tuesday but 13 people also recovered from the virus, as active cases pushed down to 93. Eight people remain being treated in hospital including two people in intensive care.

Residents are being asked to continue to follow public health advice during the current provincial stay-at-home order to keep the virus and its more contagious variants from spreading.

Hey LGL! It’s working. The vast majority are following the rules, staying home and being #COVIDSmart. Thank you for that! We know that it is disheartening that this is not over yet – but if we all work together, we can get to the finish line faster. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fpJxfXwa4f — LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) April 19, 2021

Ontario as a whole reported 3,469 new cases on Tuesday, a slight dip from the previous days over 4,000, but hospital admissions remain at all-time highs.

There are 2,360 people in hospital for treatment as of Wednesday morning and 773 are being treated in the intensive care unit. 507 people are breathing with the help of ventilators.

Provincial data shows 90,409 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Ontario since Monday's report.