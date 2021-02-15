Leeds, Grenville and Lanark set to re-open businesses on Tuesday 

The City of Brockville is among many municipalities in the Tri-County preparing to re-open as a stay-at-home order will be lifted on Tuesday which will allow businesses to resume.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark is poised to move into the 'green zone' of the province's colour-coded restriction system, the lowest level of restrictions. As of Tuesday morning, most businesses, restaurants and personal services will re-open after a nearly two month lockdown.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker said city staff continues to work to open city facilities for public use.

"The City is excited," Baker said.

"We're getting things that we need to get ready, like our arenas, back online and ready to accept all of our users groups back. We look forward to getting the P&G Pavilion open again, as quickly as we can."

Residents are being asked to continue to follow public health advice to quell the spread of COVID-19 and to avoid restrictions being implemented again should cases spike.

The province announced Friday that Leeds, Grenville and Lanark would move into the green zone as the rest of the province reverts back to the colour-coded system after a lockdown that's been in place since Dec. 26.

The pandemic science advisory group that's advising the provincial government said the lockdown and stay-at-home order that was issued in January have lowered infections, hospitalizations and positivity rates in Ontario.