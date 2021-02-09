Leeds, Grenville and Lanark to remain under stay-at-home order at least another week

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark will have to wait at least another week to be let out of a stay-at-home order after the province announced its re-opening plan on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday the province is going back to its colour-coded system for re-opening as of Wednesday, but the Tri-County area was not one of three regions in southern Ontario allowed to move to the 'green' status this week.

The stay-at-home order has been extended in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, as Ford said all other areas of the province will transition back to the colour-coded system over the next three weeks.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker expressed frustration with the area not being included in the first round of re-openings, as he said businesses continue to be hurt by the latest lockdown.

"It's very frustrating and my heart goes out to those small businesses who are having their life savings ripped away from them," he said.

Roger Hayley, Mayor of Front of Yonge Township, also expressed exasperation, as he said Council has been pushing for the area to re-open for over a month with no luck from the province, despite only 14 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the area.

"It's disappointing, we've consistently had low numbers for weeks in our region and hopefully it will happen for us soon," Hayley said.

"We're maintaining shutdown measures in the majority of the public health regions in Ontario for a short time," Premier Doug Ford said Monday. "But we will look to gradually and safely transition all regions to a revised and stronger COVID-19 response framework."

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, Prince Edward-Hastings Public Health and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit will see restrictions begin to be eased as of Wednesday.

The move will allow the re-opening of many businesses and services, including indoor dining, bars, and malls. Ski hills will also be allowed to reopen with physical distancing and masks required. Social gatherings remain limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott said the announcement of the province's new framework is not the government declaring victory over the second wave of the virus.

"It's an acknowledgement that we are making steady progress," she said. "As always, it remains critical to continue following public health advice and measures to protect our communities, our most vulnerable populations and stop the spread of COVID-19."