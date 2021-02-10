Leeds OPP seek Athens man, armed robbery suspect

Leeds OPP have issued an arrested warrant for a Athens man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Elizabethtown Township, just east of Brockville.

John Poole, 29, is wanted on seven charges in connection to a robbery at a home on County Road 2 on Sunday, which police said involved two men and a woman entering the home with 'edged weapons.'

Police were unable to locate the three suspects but identified Poole and issued an arrest warrant on charges of armed robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats, extortion, assault with a weapon and others.

Poole is described as a white man who is six-feet tall and 175 pounds with short dark hair. Anyone with information about Poole or anyone who sees is asked not to approach him and to get in touch with police immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

The other two suspects are described as a man in his 40's, roughly 5'10" tall, 180 pounds with an average build and grey/brown hair, while the female is roughly 5'9" and 200 pounds with blonde, two-toned hair.