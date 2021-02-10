Local businesses frustrated with continued lockdown 

Businesses in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark are frustrated the area will see its re-opening delayed, as it will remain under a stay-at-home order until Feb. 16.

The move comes as the Kingston-area re-opened on Wednesday morning, an area that has a similar number of COVID-19 cases as Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Dave Annable with Ontario Approved Professionals has heard from a number of area businesses that are hurting and said he didn't understand why the region wasn't allowed to re-start this week.

"It's nonsense," Annable said. "We really need to know who missed the boat here. Leeds and Grenville is 175,000 people, 12 cases now...it's so low."

Annable is echoing statements from other area businesses as well as Brockville Mayor Jason Baker, who said earlier in the week he was disappointed the area wasn't included in the first round of re-opening, noting that small businesses have been hit hardest during the current lockdown.

"It's very frustrating and my heart goes out to those small businesses who are having their life savings ripped away from them," he said earlier this week.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said Tuesday it expects an announcement before Feb. 16 to see what zone the region is put into in the province's colour-coded framework, as it said based on local case numbers, it expected to be place in 'Green-Prevent' or 'Yellow-Protect.'

"All of us have a responsibility now to ensure we continue to follow all COVID-19 precautions and keep ourselves, our family, friends and neighbours protected form COVID-19 infection," the health unit said in a statement.

"This will ensure our health care providers and hospitals are able to provide regular care, mental health and community services are available, our schools stay open, and business and services thrive."

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health along with Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health moved to the green zone as of Wednesday, while the rest of the province will return to the province's colour-coded system over the course of the next three weeks.

Health Officials in Kingston and Belleville asked this week that residents from other regions not travel there despite its re-opening.