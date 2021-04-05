Local pharmacies now offering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Local pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those over the age of 55.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has now been included in the provincial pharmacy rollout with two pharmacies in the region now administering the AstraZeneca shot.

The Walmart Pharmacy in Brockville and the Shoppers Drug Mart on Dufferin Street in Perth will be administering the shot.

Residents are asked to get in touch with the pharmacy directly online or by phone. More information is available on the province's COVID-19 vaccine online portal.