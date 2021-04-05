Local pharmacies now offering AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Local pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those over the age of 55.

Renfrew County has now been included in the provincial pharmacy rollout with two pharmacies in the region now administering the AstraZeneca shot.

The Walmart Pharmacy in both Pembroke and Renfrew and the Rexall Pharmacy on Baskin Drive in Arnprior will be administering the shot.

Residents are asked to get in touch with the pharmacy directly online or by phone. More information is available on the province's COVID-19 vaccine online portal.