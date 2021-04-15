Local school boards get $27 million for infrastructure upgrades

The province and federal governments are giving area school boards over $27 million to help make infrastructure upgrades during the ongoing pandemic.

Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, made the announcement of $27.6 million on Wednesday on behalf of the province.

The majority of the funding will be used to support ventilation upgrades in schools that will improve air quality in classrooms.

"Schools are inherently a congregate setting, and as a society, the protection of our young people is paramount," Clark said in a news release.

"Investing to upgrade area schools to make them safer will benefit students during COVID-19, but the benefit will remain after the pandemic. These types of infrastructure investments will also be key to spurring economic growth and recovery."

Other projects include space re-configurations to enhance physical distancing in classrooms and broadband infrastructure to support online learning.

$10.3 million of the funding is being directed toward the Upper Canada District School Board, which said Wednesday that the money will be used for enhancements at 73 of its schools.

“We fully appreciate the funding being provided by the federal and provincial governments, as any enhancements we do in our schools and buildings has a direct and positive impact on our students and staff,” Director of Education Stephen Sliwa said in a statement.

The projects are expected to begin immediately and be completed in late 2021.