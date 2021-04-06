Lord Strathcona Public School closed after COVID-19 infection

Lord Strathcona Public School will be closed for the rest of this week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Limestone District School Board said the move to online learning is happening because of more variants of the virus spreading within the community and is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Those who were at the school on March 31 and April 1 are asked to self-isolate until they hear otherwise, according to the school board, which said that KFL&A Public Health will provide families with more direction after more of their investigation is complete.

Students will continue online learning for the rest of the week and the board said the school will be in touch with families directly about plans for device distribution where required.

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 in the Limestone District School Board, six students and one staff. Lord Strathcona is the only school currently closed because of cases.

